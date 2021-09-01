iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,466,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.36. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

