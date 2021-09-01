Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Down to $26.96

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $26.40. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $612.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $22,616,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 422,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 242,725 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 167.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 318,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 199,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

