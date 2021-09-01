J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,406 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

