J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Beverage by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,829,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.13.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

