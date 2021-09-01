J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,986 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,300,000 after acquiring an additional 202,577 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

