J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $210.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

