J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,991 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

