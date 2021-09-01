Jack Hartung Sells 12,023 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CMG stock opened at $1,903.33 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,745.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,537.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

