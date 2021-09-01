Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NIPOF stock remained flat at $$572.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a one year low of $572.00 and a one year high of $572.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.44.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

