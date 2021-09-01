JavaScript Token (JS) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One JavaScript Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JavaScript Token has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. JavaScript Token has a total market cap of $7,986.56 and $3.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00136271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00161314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.24 or 0.07249459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,636.86 or 1.00120945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.09 or 0.00996414 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JavaScript Token Coin Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io

JavaScript Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JavaScript Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JavaScript Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.