Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEOAY. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

