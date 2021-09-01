Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €201.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €201.00 ($236.47) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €187.00 ($220.00).

ETR:SAE traded up €2.60 ($3.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €150.90 ($177.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,072 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €138.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €164.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

