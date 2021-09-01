JOANN (JOAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. JOANN has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $716,000.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

