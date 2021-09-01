JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $18.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $578.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.31. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $5,389,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

