JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $18.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $578.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.31. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $5,389,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
