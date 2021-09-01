John B. Berding Sells 15,000 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, August 13th, John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.56. 341,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,657. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

