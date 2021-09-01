John E. Herzog Sells 4,529 Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $16,032.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,085,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,381,721.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OLB stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

