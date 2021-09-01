John Edward Hayes III Sells 733 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00.

Shares of DKS opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $144.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Argus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

