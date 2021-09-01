John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JHI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

