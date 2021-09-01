Joseph Stilwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Joseph Stilwell bought 11,425 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $60,209.75.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $45,651.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 342,589 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,709,519.11.

KFS opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.