JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $280.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.74.

CRWD stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

