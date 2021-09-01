JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $533,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter.

JCPB opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48.

