JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.69% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $45.32.

