JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.24 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 453.27 ($5.92) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 457 ($5.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £690.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 442.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 425.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.
