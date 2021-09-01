Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

In related news, insider David Cruickshank purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Roger Yates bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

JUP remained flat at $GBX 267 ($3.49) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 485,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,794. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 277.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.