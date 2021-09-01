Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KAOOY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 204,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. KAO has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

