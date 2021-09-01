Karen Penrose Buys 4,500 Shares of Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) Stock

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) insider Karen Penrose acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,642.50 ($7,601.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. Estia Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Estia Health Limited operates residential aged care homes in Australia. As of June 30, 2020, it had 69 homes, which include 6,182 resident places in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

