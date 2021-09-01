Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT) dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 1,115,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,991,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.32.

Katoro Gold Company Profile (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and mineral exploration and development company the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Haneti Polymetallic project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania.

