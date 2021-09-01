Keel Point LLC Buys New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

