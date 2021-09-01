Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 40,100 Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,667,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $17,132,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 507.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 681,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 569,491 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $6,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

