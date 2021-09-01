Keel Point LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.