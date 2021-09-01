Keel Point LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 99.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. EQ LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $454.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $455.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

