Keel Point LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

