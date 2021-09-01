Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Down 12.2%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)’s stock price fell 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keppel REIT from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

