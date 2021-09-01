Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $178.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $180.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.60.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

