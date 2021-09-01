Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after acquiring an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,347,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 195,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

