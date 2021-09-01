Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

