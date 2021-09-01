Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.04. 258,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,478. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

