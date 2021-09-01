Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to Buy by ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 13.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

