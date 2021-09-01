Kylin (KYL) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $57.34 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00120211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.11 or 0.00829135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00048887 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.