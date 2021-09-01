Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KYMR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

KYMR stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,039 shares of company stock worth $25,929,382 over the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

