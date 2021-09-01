Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,603 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Lam Research worth $251,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $603.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,443. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $616.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

