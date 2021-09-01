Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) & Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Critical Analysis

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Ciner Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Largo Resources and Ciner Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ciner Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Largo Resources currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.55%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Ciner Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Largo Resources and Ciner Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.31 $6.76 million $0.11 125.00 Ciner Resources $392.20 million 0.63 $11.70 million N/A N/A

Ciner Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Ciner Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66% Ciner Resources 3.02% 4.43% 2.68%

Summary

Largo Resources beats Ciner Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

