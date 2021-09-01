Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $92,009.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00065875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00135988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00158770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.58 or 0.07475445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,259.18 or 0.98998979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.01009195 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

