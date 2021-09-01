LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading 0% Higher

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV)’s share price traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.59 and last traded at $38.56. 2,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,686 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF makes up 2.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 25.15% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.