Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.24.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,472 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 39.1% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 150,685 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
