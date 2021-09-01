Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,472 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 39.1% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 150,685 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

