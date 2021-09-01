Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 748,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 893,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $33,692,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at $31,657,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.13. 1,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,466. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26. Lear has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

