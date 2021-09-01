Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 35,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $668,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $248,386.05.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.
- On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24.
- On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.
- On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.
- On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.
NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.11.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.
LEGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
