Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 35,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $668,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

