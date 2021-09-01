Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LVHI opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

