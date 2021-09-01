Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

