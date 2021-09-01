Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 7.1% Higher

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $80.94. 46,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,711,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lemonade by 161.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 156.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 74.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 65.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.